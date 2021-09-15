Taoiseach: Redress scheme for mother and baby homes survivors to open early next year

The mother and baby homes commission of investigation final report at the Tuam site. 

Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 19:48
Elaine Loughlin

A redress scheme for survivors of mother and baby homes will open early next year, the Taoiseach has indicated.

However, Micheál Martin has told the Dáil that an investigation into how the mother and baby home commission's final report was leaked in January to a national newspaper is still under way nine months later. 

Survivors were furious that part of the document had been shared before they had seen it.

Questioned by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, the Taoiseach said a senior official in his department is carrying out the investigation in the context of a broader examination of the overall arrangements for the management of documents for government meetings and their confidentiality.

"That process is ongoing," Mr Martin said. 

I have asked for new mechanisms to be brought into play to ensure the protection of material that comes before Government.

He said a key issue for many survivors is access to personal files such as birth certs and the Information and Tracing Bill will allow for this.

He described this legislation, still being scrutinised by an Oireachtas committee, as "radical" and the "most effective way we can meet the needs of all those who were in mother and baby homes".

Mr Martin said he hopes this bill will be progressed prior to the end of this legislative term but added: "If I am honest, there is a danger that it may not make it to the end of term."

On the delayed redress scheme, which Children's Minister Roderic O'Gorman had initially promised to publish by May of this year, Mr Martin said compensation payments for the victims are a "fundamental element" of the Government action plan to establish an ex gratia payment scheme.

"This scheme will include a financial payment and a form of enhanced medical card. 

Government will then establish the scheme and make it available for application as soon as possible, beginning I would say at this stage, in early 2022."

Mother and baby home vaccine trial subjects want answers 

