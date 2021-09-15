24 Covid deaths in past week as 1,185 new cases confirmed

Health officials have confirmed that there have been 1,185 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

There have also been 24 deaths newly notified in the past week.

A statement from the National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed that 292 Covid patients are hospitalised, of which 65 are in ICUs.

To date, there have been 5,179 deaths related to the virus in Ireland.

The Chief Medical Officer said that vaccines have “fundamentally changed” the risk profile of this disease.

Dr Tony Holohan said that since April 1, approximately four out of every five people admitted to ICU and approximately three out of every four deaths with Covid-19 were not fully vaccinated,

“It remains vital that those who have not yet received a Covid-19 vaccine do so at the earliest opportunity.

“If you are fully protected through vaccination, then you can have confidence that your vaccination, and your continued adherence to the public health advice appropriate to each environment, is the best way you can protect yourself from Covid-19.”

Earlier today, an Oireachtas Health Committee heard that for the majority of children, Covid is a mild 'infection' and "may contribute to their overall immunity" but that doesn't mean children should be exposed to the disease.

Dr Karina Butler, chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Council, said in terms of concerns over unvaccinated children attending schools, Covid “is different from other infections in that for the majority of them it is a mild infection, and that may contribute to their overall immunity ongoing”.