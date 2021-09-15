'An absolute scandal': Timeframe for Cork council house repairs stretches beyond a year 

It is taking more than a year to repair vacant council homes in Cork City for new tenants to reuse — a timeframe branded “an absolute scandal” by Sinn Féin.

The timeframe was revealed as a 28-unit social housing project was approved for construction on a green area zoned for residential uses on the city’s northside.

Councillors have approved the Part 8 planning for the project at Errigal Heights in The Glen.

It includes proposals to build two residential blocks on a green site opposite Comeragh Park.

Block A will have 13 two-bed two-storey houses, one one-bed two storey house, and two three-bed two-storey houses.

Block B to the east will feature eight two-bed two-storey houses, four three-bed two-storey houses, and the development will also provide 40 parking spaces.

More trees will be planted throughout the site than the number to be removed, the meeting was told.

Local residents expressed concerns about certain design elements during the public consultation process.

Fianna Fáil councillor John Sheehan said some residents who felt they had little or no say in the construction of the Cork Prison facility nearby, feared the prospect of “being boxed in” by this project n front of them.

Labour councillor John Maher welcomed the inclusion of single bed units especially.

Declan Roche, the council’s acting director of services in the housing directorate, assured councillors that the council would engage with residents during the construction phase.

Separately, Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent expressed shock after being told that it takes 64 weeks to return a vacant council property to use.

He was told the timeframe includes the time taken to interview and process allocations to tenancy and the repairs or maintenance period.

As of the end of August, the city council had 217 properties requiring repairs — we expect most of these to have been returned to stock by the end of the year.

He said there will be a big effort to allocate them as quickly as possible.

Mr Nugent said: “They [the vacant houses] are sources of anger and frustration and have a negative impact on everybody."

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central, Thomas Gould, described the 64-week wait as a "shocking" statistic.

“Fifteen months to turn around a vacant property is absolutely scandalous,” he said.

“In October 2019, it took the council an average of 49 weeks to turn around vacant homes. In the middle of a housing crisis, this has now increased by over three months.”