Man, 20, dies after his motorcycle struck a lamp post

A man has died after suffering fatal injuries in Dublin, where his motorcycle struck a lamp post.

Shortly before 4am on Wednesday, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident at Inns Quay in Dublin city centre.

The 20 year old man struck the lamp post when his bike left the road.

The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since fully reopened to traffic.

The coroner has been notified and the body of the deceased has been removed to Dublin City Morgue for a post-mortem examination.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and to anyone with camera footage (including dashcam) from the crash site to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station 01 6668200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.