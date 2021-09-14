Primary schools need better support to tackle Covid, says Prof Staines

Professor Anthony Staines: Vaccinations will make a big difference for secondary schools but concerns remain for younger children. Picture: Denis Minihane

Tue, 14 Sep, 2021 - 20:00
Niamh Griffin

With up to 1,200 children a day being identified as close contacts, a public health expert has warned that primary schools must be better supported to tackle Covid-19.

Professor of Health Systems at Dublin City University Anthony Staines said vaccinations will make a big difference for secondary schools but concerns remain for younger children.

“The vaccination programme for secondary school-age children is well underway, and it will make a big difference,” he said.

“We know vaccination stops you from getting seriously ill and reduces the risk of getting ill. We don’t really know how it affects long Covid, a reasonable guess would be it reduces it but we don’t know that.” However, he said primary schools must be given extra help.

“It is about keeping schools open,” he said. “It’s not going to happen by magic. It will happen if we bring in the right measures to reduce outbreaks; ventilation, masks for primary school as well.” 

The HSE has advised masks are not necessary for this age but Prof Staines called for this to be re-examined.

He pointed to an Israeli study, published today which found 1.8% of young children with Covid-19 still had symptoms up to 16 weeks later. This was higher among unvaccinated teens. 

However, Dr Abigail Collins, HSE Public Health Schools response lead has said data currently shows while there are large numbers of close contacts in schools, the positivity rate is not rising in line with this.

Up to 1,200 children are now being identified daily as close contacts, the HSE has said.

Meanwhile the Department of health confirmed 1,181 more cases of Covid. There were 309 Covid patients in hospitals including 60 in ICU. Over 90% of over-12s have at least one vaccine dose. 

