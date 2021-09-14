Residents with disabilities found to be fearful at residential centres 

Failures to protect residents’ welfare, rights and access to food were some of the problems identified in 11 Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) inspections at residential centres for people with disabilities which failed to comply with regulations.

Some residents reported feeling fearful, unhappy and stressed at Grangemore Rise, Co Dublin, a centre operated by St Michael's House for up to seven adult residents with intellectual disabilities.

Incompatibility among residents had been causing major problems at the centre but had not been sufficiently addressed by management, the report found.

A “very high number” of safeguarding incidents were recorded in the centre which were “seriously impacting” residents' quality of life.

One resident told inspectors their life was made a misery but they had to live with it. They said they had complained before but nothing could be done to improve the situation.

Residents had complained about feeling fearful, upset and stressed by situations at the centre and were kept awake at night because of fellow residents’ behaviour but said that nothing was ever done about it.

Environmental restrictions in part of the centre also limited residents’ access to the kitchen, presses and a fridge.

However, staff appeared to know residents very well and they supported residents in a gentle and supportive manner, the report found.

Inspectors found the provider had failed to ensure that all residents living at the centre felt safe and secure in their home and their needs were not supported appropriately.

Grangemore Rise was warned that its registration may be revoked if it failed to come back into compliance with HIQA guidelines.

Issues were also identified at Oakvale, a residential centre operated by the HSE in Co Cork for up to 30 adults with an intellectual disability and/or autism.

Although broadly compliant, with good staff levels and staff-resident relationships, a HIQA inspection found that residents’ general welfare and development were being compromised by a lack of opportunities to participate in activities in line with their interests, capacities and developmental needs.

Residents’ right to privacy and dignity had not been supported at all times, the inspection also found.

In a number of the inspected centres, residents had to share bedrooms and insufficient Covid compliance was identified in others.

Inspectors identified non-compliance with the regulations and standards on 11 out of 26 inspections.

They identified non-compliance in fire precautions at a centre operated by the Cheshire Foundation in Ireland and in staffing at a Western Care Association centre.

In a Rehab Group centre in Co Louth, the provider was issued with an urgent action to ensure public health guidelines were followed.

Improvements were required in the areas such as; residents’ rights, general welfare and development, premises, food and nutrition, governance and management, visits, individual assessment and personal plan, as well as positive behavioural support.

However, inspectors found a good level of compliance in 15 out of 26 centres inspected.

Examples of good practice observed by inspectors included at a centre in Co Sligo, operated by the HSE where residents were supported to celebrate key events such as birthdays and each resident had their own mobile phone which assisted them to maintain links with families and friends even when visiting arrangements were restricted due to C-19.