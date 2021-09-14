Think twice before booster campaigns, WHO director says

Rolling out booster campaigns which target more than just vulnerable people is “really not right”, the director general of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries rolling out such campaigns for the wider population to think twice.

He added there was still a lack of evidence to show booster jabs are needed.

Answering a question on third doses for TRT World at a WHO briefing focused on Africa and Covid-19 vaccine equity, Dr Tedros said: “The moratorium for use for boosters, which I asked should last up to the end of this year, covers the immunocompromised specifically, not beyond that.

“We said it many times.

“We had a meeting recently of 2,000 scientist coming from all over the world who discussed on the same issue and there is nothing conclusive on the use of boosters for the time being.

“Until we have conclusive evidence it’s very important to hold it.”

Dr Tedros added that there are ethical concerns with vaccinating protected people when others around the world have yet to receive a dose.

He said: “There are countries with less than 2% of vaccination coverage, most of them in Africa, who are not even getting the first and second dose and starting with boosters, especially giving it to healthy populations, is really not right.”

The director general referenced WHO executive director Dr Mike Ryan’s comparison of booster jabs for the non-immunocompromised as handing out life jackets to those who already have one.

Dr Kate O’Brien, the director of the department of immunisation, vaccines and biologicals at WHO added that evidence on boosters is still being collected.

She said: “One of the important points for people to really understand is that this is not about withholding booster doses in the face of evidence that they are needed.

“This is about needing evidence that they’re needed and that there is a safe pathway towards their deployment.

“We’ll continue to watch as that evidence accrues and make any adjustments as the evidence demands it, but we’re not there yet.”

Last week, the Health Minister announced that vaccine booster shots will be given to older members of society in the coming weeks.

The announcement came after advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

Niac recommended a booster dose for those who are aged 65 and over who are living in long term residential facilities and for anyone over 80 living in the community.

“The booster dose can be given after a minimal interval of six months following completion of the primary vaccination schedule,” the Department of Health stated.

The Department added that in coming to the advice, Niac “considered the emerging evidence relating to decreasing immunity, vaccine effectiveness of a booster dose against the Delta variant of Covid-19 in protecting against serious disease including hospitalisations, ICU admissions and death, as well as safety data in respect of a booster dose.”

The Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan, has endorsed the recommendations.

"Vaccination remains our pathway out of this pandemic, and as with the earlier phases of our vaccination programme, this update to the programme ensures that we continue to prioritise our most at risk loved ones from the risks posed by Covid-19," said Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.