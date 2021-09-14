Union hits out at failure in stakeholder engagement over students' return to campus 

A teacher's union has hit out at the management of third-level institutions across the country over a failure "to engage and communicate with employees in a meaningful and timely manner" about the return to campus amid Covid-19 public health measures.

The Teacher's Union of Ireland (TUI) has said some institutions have failed to engage with stakeholders around the return to campus and that risk assessments of classrooms, practical rooms, lecture halls, and communal areas are resulting in "unacceptable situations".

The union, which represents 4,500 academic staff in institutes of technology and technological universities, has called on the Department of Further and Higher Education to ensure countrywide adherence to Covid-19 protective measures.

Concerns of third-level staff

Speaking about the concerns expressed by third-level staff, TUI president Martin Marjoram said the department must do more to ensure public health regulations were being followed and "consistent messaging" that staff and students with Covid-19 symptoms should not attend campus.

"As staff and students return to campuses around the country, there is understandable anxiety around the continuing risks and challenges posed by Covid-19, particularly in relation to the more transmissible Delta variant.

"It is absolutely essential that key mitigation measures such as mask-wearing, ventilation, and distancing be utilised consistently to ensure that workplaces are kept as safe as is possible. In addition, there must be clear and consistent messaging that staff or students who have any Covid-19 symptoms should not attend campus.

"Essential to ensuring the safety of all in college communities is the risk assessment of all classrooms, practical rooms, lecture halls and communal areas.

In this regard, we are seriously concerned by the failure to date of some managements to engage and communicate with employees in a meaningful and timely manner.

"Where they arise, TUI representatives are addressing such unacceptable situations locally, but the Department of Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science must do much more to audit and ensure nationwide adherence to this and other essential safety measures.

"There can be no shortcuts taken where health and safety is concerned," said Mr Marjoram.

The TUI was speaking as thousands of students return to campus as higher-level education returns to in-person teaching after a disrupted year of Covid-19 outbreaks and remote learning.

Student house parties

University campuses and associated student accommodation became flashpoints for Covid-19 outbreaks and public health breaches with student house parties a major cause for concern.

Residents of College Road in Cork city expressed dismay at the prospect of an extended Fresher's Week on Monday after videos emerged online of an estimated 300 students gathered in the area.

Residents reported glass bottles being thrown at them, public urination and littering around homes on College Road, and are calling on gardaí and University College Cork to take harsher measures against students caught engaging in such anti-social behaviour.

A 'Sophomore Week' is being organised for students attending campus for the first time, having missed out on in-person tuition last year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Catherine Clancy, chair of the Magazine Road residents association and former Lord Mayor of Cork said residents were disappointed that UCC did not engage with the association in relation to the planned student events.