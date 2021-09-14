'Major victory' for school secretaries as they gain public service employment rights

A national one-day strike by school secretaries and caretakers due to take place on Wednesday has been deferred after “significant concessions” were made by the Department of Education.

Trade union Fórsa says the department has “finally conceded” that all school secretaries should be placed on the public service clerical officer scale, bringing an end to a four-decade old two-tier pay system.

The offer will also do away with the requirement for most secretaries to sign on during school breaks, as they will be able to retain existing work patterns while having their salaries paid over 52 weeks on a pro-rata basis.

The assimilation arrangements for transferring staff to new scales are to be finalised through discussions over the next two weeks.

The improvements, which will come into effect from September 1 of this year, will also see equalisation of annual leave arrangements on the basis of public service clerical officer provisions.

The department also agreed to improve sick pay arrangements, though Fórsa says it is still pursuing full equalisation with ETB-employed secretaries.

The union also said it expected the new employment conditions to be included in a model national contract for secretaries. It said the Department of Education had stated the administration of secretaries’ pay would be centralised, with the details to be discussed over the coming weeks.

While work remains to be done on the details of a similar package for caretakers, Fórsa said the department had agreed that the same principles would apply to them.

No agreement on pensions

No agreement has yet been reached on the provision of pensions, but the parties will "try and seek a resolution of this outstanding issue in the final phase of talks on this long-standing dispute," the union said.

Fórsa’s head of education Andy Pike said the outcome represented “a major victory” for school secretaries after a decades-long campaign.

“The determination and resolve of school secretaries and caretakers has finally put the end of the two-tier pay system within our grasp. No secretary or caretaker wanted to be on strike tomorrow, but their willingness to take that step in a just cause was crucial to this victory.

“On their behalf, I want to thank the thousands of parents, SNAs, teachers, principals, elected representatives and others who have shown growing support and solidarity for secretaries and caretakers, who are at the heart of the school community,” he said.

On Monday evening, the Fórsa branch committee agreed to defer the strike action for two weeks, pending confirmation of the implementation of the package.

The union is to update its members in Zoom meetings today.