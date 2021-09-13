Garda crime project aims to tackle verbal and physical abuse at Cork's Mercy Hospital

A Garda-backed project aimed at tackling verbal abuse and physical aggression at Cork’s Mercy University Hospital has been launched. The initiative, Hospital Watch, is the brainchild of Garda Cork City Division and hospital authorities.

It hopes to reduce crime and boost security at the hospital and improve crime prevention awareness among staff and patients.

The project promises to increase Garda visibility around the entire hospital campus up to and including daily patrols.

Creating a safer environment

Speaking at the launch, Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin, said: "I am delighted to be present for the official launch of Hospital Watch in partnership with the Mercy University Hospital.”

The divisional commander said they had always worked closely with the MUH, but said this initiative puts the relationship on a formal footing.

He said: “MUH is uniquely situated in a busy, inner-city environment and we are delighted to support MUH and assist with creating a safer environment for both hospital staff and the community it serves.”

He said similar to schemes such as Neighbourhood Watch, Hospital Watch aims “to promote crime prevention awareness among staff and service users to reduce crime and fear of crime in the hospital environment”.

Three-way partnership

Sandra Daly, chief executive officer at the MUH said the initiative is a partnership between it, the HSE and An Garda Síochána.

"A day such as today is very exciting for Mercy University Hospital (MUH) as we are building up and strengthening our partnership with An Garda Síochána to support our hospital in preventing crime,” she said:

The safety of our patients, and our staff, is paramount and we would be failing in our duty of care to both if we did not seek to address this complex issue in a values-based, multi-agency, collaborative fashion.

She said the hospital is “100% committed” to this programme, which is led by the Hospital Watch Working Group, and said the rollout of the initiative has already had a positive effect on staff, patients, families, and other users.

Ms Daly added: “The success of Hospital Watch can only be achieved through partnership and, in that regard, I wish to acknowledge the valuable engagement and collegiality afforded by An Garda Síochána.”

Liaison officer to be assigned

The initiative includes the assignment of a Garda Hospital Liaison Officer, in addition to the existing support of the Cork Garda divisional Crime Prevention Sergeant.

A series of security reviews were conducted across the hospital and the Mercy Quarter Community CCTV project is being examined and refocused, involving the support of the Department of Justice and the local business community.