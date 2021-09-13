Garda crime project aims to tackle verbal and physical abuse at Cork's Mercy Hospital

Garda crime project aims to tackle verbal and physical abuse at Cork's Mercy Hospital

Hospital Watch is the result of a new three-way partnership involving Mercy University Hospital, the HSE, and An Garda Síochána in Cork City. Picture: Larry Cummins

Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 21:50
Cormac O’Keeffe, Security Correspondent

A Garda-backed project aimed at tackling verbal abuse and physical aggression at Cork’s Mercy University Hospital has been launched. The initiative, Hospital Watch, is the brainchild of Garda Cork City Division and hospital authorities.

It hopes to reduce crime and boost security at the hospital and improve crime prevention awareness among staff and patients.

The project promises to increase Garda visibility around the entire hospital campus up to and including daily patrols.

Creating a safer environment 

Speaking at the launch, Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin, said: "I am delighted to be present for the official launch of Hospital Watch in partnership with the Mercy University Hospital.” 

The divisional commander said they had always worked closely with the MUH, but said this initiative puts the relationship on a formal footing.

He said: “MUH is uniquely situated in a busy, inner-city environment and we are delighted to support MUH and assist with creating a safer environment for both hospital staff and the community it serves.” 

He said similar to schemes such as Neighbourhood Watch, Hospital Watch aims “to promote crime prevention awareness among staff and service users to reduce crime and fear of crime in the hospital environment”.

Three-way partnership

Sandra Daly, chief executive officer at the MUH said the initiative is a partnership between it, the HSE and An Garda Síochána.

"A day such as today is very exciting for Mercy University Hospital (MUH) as we are building up and strengthening our partnership with An Garda Síochána to support our hospital in preventing crime,” she said: 

The safety of our patients, and our staff, is paramount and we would be failing in our duty of care to both if we did not seek to address this complex issue in a values-based, multi-agency, collaborative fashion.

She said the hospital is “100% committed” to this programme, which is led by the Hospital Watch Working Group, and said the rollout of the initiative has already had a positive effect on staff, patients, families, and other users.

Ms Daly added: “The success of Hospital Watch can only be achieved through partnership and, in that regard, I wish to acknowledge the valuable engagement and collegiality afforded by An Garda Síochána.” 

Liaison officer to be assigned

The initiative includes the assignment of a Garda Hospital Liaison Officer, in addition to the existing support of the Cork Garda divisional Crime Prevention Sergeant. 

A series of security reviews were conducted across the hospital and the Mercy Quarter Community CCTV project is being examined and refocused, involving the support of the Department of Justice and the local business community.

Read More

Senior garda warns of expected increase in activity from criminal gangs

More in this section

Gardaí concerned for welfare of girl, 13, missing from Dublin Gardaí concerned for welfare of girl, 13, missing from Dublin
Hospital group chairperson quits in protest: 'We are no nearer the reforms needed' Hospital group chairperson quits in protest: 'We are no nearer the reforms needed'
Government of Ireland Act Upskirting and downblousing to become offences in NI under new legislation
Coronavirus - Thur Aug 12, 2021

O’Neill hits out at ‘cynical and duplicitous’ amnesty proposed by UK Government

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices