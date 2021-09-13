Gardaí concerned for welfare of girl, 13, missing from Dublin

Gardaí concerned for welfare of girl, 13, missing from Dublin

Have you seen Jorja O'Keefe?

Mon, 13 Sep, 2021 - 19:52

Gardaí have said they are concerned for the welfare of a 13-year-old missing from Dublin and are appealing for help in locating her.

Jorja O'Keefe went missing from the Clondalkin area shortly after 9am this morning.

Jorja is described as being approximately 5’4” in height with a thin build. She has long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Jorja was wearing a bright coloured top, black cycling shorts and white runners.

She was also carrying a blue rucksack and her hair was tied up.

Gardaí and Jorja's family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on Jorja's whereabouts is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Ruling in favour of Graham Dwyer appeal 'would undermine faith in Ireland's justice system'

