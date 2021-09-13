Defence Forces 'welcomes' independent review following RTÉ documentary 

The Defence Forces “welcomes and fully supports” an independent review to examine current policies and procedures dealing with workplace issues such as harassment, sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination, the organisation has said.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney announced the review in the wake of Katie Hannon's documentary 'Women of Honour' which aired on RTÉ Radio on Saturday. In the documentary, female members of the Defence Forces shared alleged incidents of sexual assault and harassment by male colleagues and superiors in the force.

The report also detailed how female members felt there was a lack of support for mothers serving in the Army or Naval Service.

Following the documentary, Mr Coveney said he was aware of “some of the complaints” profiled in the programme, but not the “specific details” of all and committed to meeting with the women profiled.

In a statement on Monday evening, the Defence Forces said they would like to “commend the bravery of the women who recently came forward and recounted their negative experiences while serving in the Defence Forces.

“As an organisation, all incidents of harassment, sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination are treated with the utmost seriousness and the Defence Forces share the deep concern about the allegations made.”

Deputy Chief of Staff, Major General Seán Clancy (Chief of Staff designate) said Óglaigh na hÉireann will continue to “fully support, facilitate and co-operate with any review or investigation to address all of the issues raised in the recently broadcast RTÉ documentary.”

Statement from the Defence Forces on an independent review into harassment, sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination in the Defence Forces

“Members of our organisation have the right to be treated with dignity and respect in the workplace and we are committed to ensuring that all personnel are provided with a safe working environment.”

The organisation also stated that it has "come a long way" since the The Challenge of a Workplace report in 2002 and has adopted recommendations from the Independent Monitoring Group in 2004, 2008 and 2014.

"Our procedures are designed to deliver a ‘preventative approach’ to negative behaviour and while Óglaigh na hÉireann continually strives to improve, we fully recognise that further ​progress and work is required to ensure that incidents of harassment, sexual harassment, bullying and discrimination are identified and fully investigated."