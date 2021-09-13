Witness appeal to Louth collision that left three injured

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious two-vehicle collision in Edmonstown, Co Louth.

The collision, between a car and a motorcycle, occurred on Saturday evening.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man, was removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in a serious condition.

He is currently in a critical condition, gardaí said.

The driver of the car, a man in his late-30s, and his passenger, a man in his mid-60s, were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the N2 in the townland of Edmonstown on Saturday between 8pm and 8.30pm is asked to contact gardaí.

They are also appealing for anyone who may have camera footage, including dash cam, to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on (041) 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí added.

