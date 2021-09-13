Former Dublin Lord Mayor brands RTÉ 'a disgrace' for airing 'toxic' Kin

A former Lord Mayor has blasted RTÉ’s new crime drama Kin saying that the national broadcaster is “a disgrace to allow such toxic material” to be aired.

The one time Dublin Lord Mayor and north inner city Independent Councillor, an area blighted by drug use and crime, Christy Burke is demanding that RTÉ management take the series off air immediately.

The eight-part series which was shot in Dublin is being aired at the prime time broadcasting slot of 9.30pm on Sundays.

Kin follows the lives of the Kinsellas, a fictional Dublin family embroiled in a gangland war. When a member of the Kinsella clan is killed, the family embark on a gangland war with an international cartel, a war that is impossible to win.

Out-numbered, out-financed and out-gunned - the Kinsellas find themselves holed up in their Dublin stronghold while their businesses fail, and family members and associates are picked off. But they have something the cartel does not, the unbreakable bonds of blood and family.

Cllr Burke said: “If all RTÉ can provide is a young guy, then a woman using cocaine, then a 17-year-old drinking alcohol in front of his mother and a guy with a very fake Dublin accent again using drugs, what kind of message is this sending out about Irish society?

“They need to understand families all over Ireland have lost loved ones through drug use along with young people being shot dead due to crime.

The national broadcaster needs to ask itself what this series stands for.

"This city is awash with cocaine and anti-social behaviour and deaths of so many involved in crime feuds it doesn’t need any further glamourising which without a doubt impacts on young people’s behaviour.”

Cllr Burke said that he has been “inundated” by texts from families not only affected directly by drugs but by others who are “sickened by the glamourising” of such crime and the “vulgar” use of violence.

“Not only is this bad enough but there was also a smart remark about Alcoholics Anonymous, but they should realise people attend this extremely important organisation to help them to recover.”

Kin features a stellar cast of Irish actors including Aidan Gillen of Game of Thrones, Love/Hate and The Wire, The Last Duel’s Clare Dunne and Ciarán Hinds from The Terror and Game of Thrones.

The first episode, which has been much anticipated, aired on Sunday night to mixed reviews by critics.