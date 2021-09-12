In Pictures: Multiple new records set at cliff diving world series in Mayo

Multiple new records were set during a dramatic day of diving at the 2021 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series in Downpatrick Head, Mayo this afternoon.

After beginning the third round in third position, four-time champion Rhiannan Iffland blew her rivals out of the water with a sensational ‘perfect dive’, earning the maximum possible score of 50 for the first time in her career and breaking her previous high-score record in doing so

Second place went to Jessica Macaulay of Canada, and third place went and another Aussie - wildcard Xantheia Pennisi.

Gary Hunt - winner of today's men's event. Picture: Dean Tremi/ Red Bull Content Pool

“It feels great to be on top of the podium once again,” said Iffland.

“I was feeding a little bit from my training partner Xantheia Pennisi as well. Coming into the last two rounds today it was neck and neck and I think I really ate up the pressure and I enjoyed it.

“I guess I can kind of relax a little bit now and enjoy the competitions a little bit more.

"Saying that, I still want to go out there and give it my all to break those scores again. This is what I’m aiming for next,” she added.

Carlos Gimeno of Spain dives from the 27.5 metre rock platform during the first competition day of the fourth stop of the Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series at Downpatrick Head. Picture: Dean Tremi/ Red Bull Content Pool

In the men’s competition, veteran French diver Gary Hunt earned his 41st career victory, but he was made to work for his first-place finish.

Romania’s Constantin Popovici earned four tens for his third-round dives.

In the final round, English prodigy Aidan Heslop grabbed two, Italy’s Alessandro De Rose picked up three, while the Spanish wildcard Carlos Gimeno wowed with the crowd with a first-ever perfect handstand dive, becoming only the third man ever to receive five 10s from the judges.

But Hunt held off the stiff competition with a consistently strong series of dives.

Jessica Macaulay of Canada dives from the 21 metre platform during today's event. Picture: Dean Tremi/ Red Bull Content Pool

Popovici took second place, while De Rose rounded out the top three.

Speaking after his victory, Hunt paid tribute to his competitors.

“I feel like everyone is really getting into their stride," he said.

"You’ve seen how many 10s have been awarded this competition and everyone is getting comfortable. It will be really, really tough, but that’s what I love about this sport.

It’s gonna get tougher every year and let’s hope to finish this season with a bang.”

Gary Hunt and Rhiannan Iffland. Picture: Dean Tremi/ Rend Bull Content Pool

Over the weekend in Mayo a record 23 top notes were handed out with two perfect dives were recorded in a single stop for the first time ever.

The world’s best cliff divers will now head back to mainland Europe in just over a week’s time, where they will continue their fight for the King Kahekili trophy in Puglia, Italy.