Gardaí concerned for welfare of woman missing in Dublin

Linda Coleman was last seen at approximately 3am when she left her home on foot in the direction of Dodder Valley Park. Picture: Garda Info

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 19:19
Steven Heaney

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance from the public in locating a woman missing in Dublin. 

Linda Coleman, 65, is missing from her home in Firhouse since the early hours of this morning.

She is described as approximately 5'2” in height and of slim build. She has blonde /grey hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen at approximately 3am when she left her home on foot in the direction of Dodder Valley Park.

Linda’s family and gardaí say they are are concerned for her welfare and anxious to make contact with her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on (01) 666 6500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

