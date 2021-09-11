Sixth-largest jackpot ever up for grabs in tonight's lotto

The current lotto jackpot has been building for three months, is tonight the night one lucky punter will take home the prize?

With €15 million up for grabs, excitement is building for Lotto players all over the country.

The jackpot, if won, would be the largest of the year and the sixth-largest won during the history of the game in Ireland.

So far this year, the Lotto jackpot has been won by players in Limerick, Kilkenny, Westmeath, Cork and Galway.

“The current jackpot roll has continued for an incredible three months since Wednesday, June 9 with players now gripped to see when it will come to a celebratory finale," said a National Lottery spokesperson.

"Tonight’s draw will also mark the fourth Lotto Plus Raffle promotion of 2021. The guaranteed to be won €1 million in the Lotto Plus Raffle means that there will be even more big winners than usual.

"On a normal night, Lotto Plus Raffle winners are guaranteed to win €500 but for tonight, we are predicting each winner will receive between €8,000 and €12,500, depending on the number of winners,” the spokesperson added.

Ahead of an expected run on tickets over the evening, the National Lottery has urged anyone planning to play tonight to purchase their tickets early and to adhere to social distancing measures and public health guidelines in place if buying tickets in a shop.

The deadline to purchase tickets for tonight’s draw, both in-store and online, is 7.45pm.