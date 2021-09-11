Rotunda extends visiting hours following 'significant uptake' in Covid-19 vaccines

The Rotunda Hospital has announced it will be extending visiting hours for partners of pregnant women, following "a significant uptake in Covid-19 vaccination rates" among its patients.

From September 13, the hospital will be extending visiting hours from 8am-8pm each day.

Currently, visiting hours are Monday to Friday from 10am-11.30am and 4pm-8pm, with hours of 11am-8pm on weekends and bank holidays.

The change comes as the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly called on bosses at the maternity hospital to explain why an RTÉ camera crew was allowed to film a programme while partners of pregnant women faced restrictions.

The RTÉ show, The Rotunda, which films the maternity hospital, aired this week. It sparked a huge public backlash after fathers and partners were prevented from attending their child's birth and other pregnancy-related appointments due to Covid-19 restrictions, while a camera crew was granted access.

Yesterday, the hospital said it “very much regrets any upset or anxiety” caused by the broadcasting of the TV series filmed

A spokesperson said: “The Rotunda very much regrets any upset or anxiety that the broadcast of this important documentary has caused, as none was ever intentioned.

“The Rotunda will continue to support and care for its patients and staff to the best of its ability, throughout both good times and challenging conditions.

“We will continue, in good faith, to always do our best for our patients and our families.”

However, the spokesperson also defended the decision to record the series.

They said: “Management at the Rotunda consider the series to be an important platform that enables patients to share their experiences, both good news stories and those that are heartbreaking.

“The Rotunda believes that it is important to hear these challenges and stories, and to acknowledge the experiences of patients and staff during the difficult time created by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

They also noted “the strong positive reaction (including from very senior politicians) to the RTÉ Investigates: Inside Ireland’s Covid Battle documentary series which was broadcast in July 2020.”

“That documentary was filmed at the height of the pandemic inside St James’ Hospital Intensive Care Unit, when even more restrictive conditions than have ever applied at the Rotunda were in place” the statement said.