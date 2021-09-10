Gardaí renew appeal for missing 12-year-old boy in Dublin

Gardaí renew appeal for missing 12-year-old boy in Dublin

Reece, 12, is missing from Dublin.

Fri, 10 Sep, 2021 - 21:52
Caitlín Griffin

Gardaí in Dublin are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 12-year-old Reece Thornton. 

Reece was last seen in the Dublin 15 area on Thursday, September 9.

Reece is described as being 5 foot 4 inches with a slim build and short brown hair. 

When last seen, Reece was wearing white shorts, a multi-coloured top, and black Puma trainers.

Reece is also known to frequent the Drogheda area of County Louth.

Anyone with any information that can assist Gardaí in locating Reece, is asked to contact Blanchardstown Gardaí on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

