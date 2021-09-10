Calls for antigen testing to stop parents having to keep children home

The rising number of children being kept out of school due to Covid-19 could be stemmed using antigen testing, the head of the Irish SME Association has said.

The HSE estimates there could be as many as 14,000 children out of school as they are a contact of a Covid-19 case. The majority are young children in primary or creche settings and so cannot be left home alone causing, what Isme described as, 'massive burdens' for working parents.

Many businesses are still offering work from home as an option but under government plans, that will change later this month.

Neil O’Donnell, chief executive of Isme said: “It is a problem now, it will be an acute problem from September 20 onwards.”

Mr O’Donnell suggested schools could be supplied with antigen tests instead of sending children home, as is being done in some parts of Britain.

“Despite the findings of the expert panel, Nphet [the National Public Health Emergency Team] has stoutly resisted the widespread use of antigen testing,” he said.

“This is the classic case where it is required, because otherwise it is going to impose massive burdens on working parents.”

Antigen tests are currently being trialled in some schools and university settings in a project led by the former dean of University College Cork's Medical School, Professor Mary Horgan.

Next week, Nphet is due to discuss allowing asymptomatic unvaccinated close contacts to remain in school. This applies particularly to primary schools where the bulk of the students are too young to be vaccinated.

Vaccinated children without symptoms do not have to restrict their movements if they are a close contact.

Mr O’Donnell said he had hoped Nphet would communicate guidance to the government before next week.

The Irish National Teachers' Organisation is hoping to meet with the Department of Education and public health officials again next week on this issue and discuss potential solutions.

Meanwhile, following confusion among parents about symptoms of Covid-19, the Department of Education has re-issued a list of 11 symptoms on its social channels.

This follows reports by public health doctors that children have been in school while infectious, even being returned to school immediately after doing a test instead of waiting on the results.