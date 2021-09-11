Gardaí failed to tell charity about sexual assault investigation

Gardaí failed to tell charity about sexual assault investigation

Anthony Flynn, CEO of Inner City Helping Homeless, during a protest outside Dublin City Council Offices on Wood Quay to highlight a marked increase in the number of people living in tents and the plight of homelessness. File Picture

Sat, 11 Sep, 2021 - 06:30
Mick Clifford

The former chairman of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) has said the agency was not contacted by gardaí for over two months about an investigation of sexual assault into its chief executive. 

In a letter of to Justice Minister Heather Humphreys, David Hall tells her the failure to make contact with the agency delayed the implementation of safeguarding policies. 

“Were any other vulnerable people left at risk during the intervening period and to date?” Mr Hall asks.

In May this year, an allegation was made against the chief executive and founder of ICHH, Anthony Flynn. 

Gardaí were contacted by a hospital where the alleged victim of a sexual assault was being treated. 

Following that, Mr Flynn’s house was raided by gardaí, and his phone, taxi receipts, and other personal items were confiscated. 

Mr Flynn, who was a Dublin City councillor, was also interviewed. 

The alleged victim had been a client of ICHH, which provides an outreach service to rough sleepers in Dublin.

Almost two weeks after the first allegation, a second was made by a different individual, alleged to have occurred the previous evening, and Mr Flynn’s house was again raided. 

It is understood he was again interviewed on this occasion. 

At no point was ICHH contacted by the gardaí and Mr Flynn continued to work with homeless people.

“I was notified as part of the Garda investigation on August 7, 2021,” Mr Hall writes to Ms Humphries. 

“The question arises as to why this delay occurred. Why was the organisation not contacted in June 2021 so action in accordance with our safeguarding policies could have been taken much sooner? It is critical that supports are put in place for any alleged victims in this urgent situation.”

Mr Flynn was suspended on August 7 and took his own life on August 18. 

Mr Hall later stepped down as chair of ICHH, citing threats to his personal safety. 

The Irish Examiner reported last week that two more individuals have come forward with allegations of a similar nature against Mr Flynn.

The letter is critical of the response of various state agencies, including the gardaí and the charity regulator.

“I am most concerned at the risk that has been created by the lack of a coordinated response from the state authorities and this risk continues to vulnerable people,” the letter reads.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said it does not comment on ongoing cases.

The Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon is expected to be appointed chair of ICHH in the coming days. 

When contacted, Mr Gannon confirmed he had been put forward for the role but no decision had yet been made.

“There are a lot of great people doing fantastic work there and a lot of things to be decided. If I can help them I will,” he said.

Read More

Two further allegations against deceased founder of homeless charity

More in this section

Irish cancer services Donnelly accused of not really backing Sláintecare programme
School stock Calls for antigen testing to stop parents having to keep children home
Kerry murder-suicide: Picture emerges of Mossie O'Sullivan's mindset  Kerry murder-suicide: Picture emerges of Mossie O'Sullivan's mindset 
#homelessnessorganisation: inner city helping homeless
Gardaí failed to tell charity about sexual assault investigation

Gardaí renew appeal for missing 12-year-old boy in Dublin

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices