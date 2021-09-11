Gardaí failed to tell charity about sexual assault investigation

The former chairman of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) has said the agency was not contacted by gardaí for over two months about an investigation of sexual assault into its chief executive.

In a letter of to Justice Minister Heather Humphreys, David Hall tells her the failure to make contact with the agency delayed the implementation of safeguarding policies.

“Were any other vulnerable people left at risk during the intervening period and to date?” Mr Hall asks.

In May this year, an allegation was made against the chief executive and founder of ICHH, Anthony Flynn.

Gardaí were contacted by a hospital where the alleged victim of a sexual assault was being treated.

Following that, Mr Flynn’s house was raided by gardaí, and his phone, taxi receipts, and other personal items were confiscated.

Mr Flynn, who was a Dublin City councillor, was also interviewed.

The alleged victim had been a client of ICHH, which provides an outreach service to rough sleepers in Dublin.

Almost two weeks after the first allegation, a second was made by a different individual, alleged to have occurred the previous evening, and Mr Flynn’s house was again raided.

It is understood he was again interviewed on this occasion.

At no point was ICHH contacted by the gardaí and Mr Flynn continued to work with homeless people.

“I was notified as part of the Garda investigation on August 7, 2021,” Mr Hall writes to Ms Humphries.

“The question arises as to why this delay occurred. Why was the organisation not contacted in June 2021 so action in accordance with our safeguarding policies could have been taken much sooner? It is critical that supports are put in place for any alleged victims in this urgent situation.”

Mr Flynn was suspended on August 7 and took his own life on August 18.

Mr Hall later stepped down as chair of ICHH, citing threats to his personal safety.

The Irish Examiner reported last week that two more individuals have come forward with allegations of a similar nature against Mr Flynn.

The letter is critical of the response of various state agencies, including the gardaí and the charity regulator.

“I am most concerned at the risk that has been created by the lack of a coordinated response from the state authorities and this risk continues to vulnerable people,” the letter reads.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said it does not comment on ongoing cases.

The Social Democrats TD Gary Gannon is expected to be appointed chair of ICHH in the coming days.

When contacted, Mr Gannon confirmed he had been put forward for the role but no decision had yet been made.

“There are a lot of great people doing fantastic work there and a lot of things to be decided. If I can help them I will,” he said.