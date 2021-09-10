More than 90% of Irish adults fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Two "major milestones" will be reached today in Ireland's vaccination programme as more than 90% of adults have no been fully immunised against the Covid-19 virus.

By the end of today, more than seven million doses of the vaccine will have been administered, as 92.5% will have received at least partial vaccination.

Just 12 severe reactions have been recorded among a total of 6.8 million doses.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says we've reached "two major milestones" in our vaccine rollout.

We've reached two major milestones in our Vaccine Rollout.



90% of adults over 18 are now fully vaccinated.



And by the end of today, 7 million #Covidvaccines will have been administered. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) September 10, 2021

Christine Loscher, Professor of Immunology at Dublin City University (DCU) says high vaccination rates are helping to protect the general population.

"We've regularly seen small increases and decreases, but this is a very definite decline and in line with that a small decline in hospitalisations and numbers in ICU," Professor Loscher said.

"I think it's really interesting that it has come at a time where double vaccinations in the younger age groups, those 18 to 24, and even the 16 to 17-year-olds, have gone way up in the last two weeks."

On Thursday, 1,292 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, marking a fall of 253 on Wednesday's total.

There were 331 patients in hospital with the virus, down four, and 54 of whom are being treated in intensive care.

— Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) September 10, 2021

Professor Loscher says presenting for a second vaccine dose is vital.

"Second doses are really particularly important," she emphasised.

"For those who were hesitant about a second dose of AstraZeneca, there's now a second dose of Pfizer available.

"For people over a certain age we're starting to see boosters and we would again encourage them to engage with that vaccination program and maximize the effect of our vaccine world."

Highest incidence rate in the EU

Meanwhile, Ireland has the highest incidence rate of the disease in the European Union.

According to analysis by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Ireland's 14-day incidence rate is at 434 cases per 100,000 people.

Two local electoral areas in Co Monaghan, as well as areas in Donegal and Leitrim, have the highest incidence rates of Covid-19 in the country.

Ballybay - Clones, along with Monaghan itself top the list with more than 1,500 cases per 100,000 making them the areas with the highest and second-highest rates of Covid 19 in the country.

Carrickmacross - Castleblayney also join them near the top of the list.

Donegal, however, has the highest number of areas on this list of the 10 highest rates.

Carndonagh, Buncrana and Milford are among the worst in the nation, alongside Lifford Stranorlar and the Glenties.

Manorhamilton in county Leitrim and the Bailieborough Cootehill area of Cavan complete the list of highest rates.

Finally, the area with the lowest Covid rate in the country by some margin is Fermoy in Cork, followed by New Ross in Wexford and Roscrea Templemore in Tipperary.

"I think the big thing is that the children are losing time at school, at a time when the online availability of school is no longer there," says Monaghan GP Dr Ilona Duffy

Monaghan GP Dr Ilona Duffy, says it is a frustrating time for parents when their children are notified that they're close contacts.

"The big difficulty is that it means that these children are out of school for a full fortnight, and their parents obviously have to provide childcare during that time," Dr Duffy says.

"I think the big thing is that the children are losing time at school, at a time when the online availability of school is no longer there.

"It's hard and I think it's going to continue like that while we see high rates of transmission in the communities."

Dr Duffy says that if you or your child has symptoms of Covid-19 you should arrange to have yourself tested immediately by contacting your GP or booking a test online.

"Once you have symptoms you must remain at home," she says.

"That means you if you have symptoms or your child has symptoms most remain at home.

"Don't send them to school and you yourself don't go into the workplace until you've had a Covid test and it's negative."