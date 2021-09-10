Stephen Donnelly urged to publish report on nurse and midwife pay

A completed review into the pay of student nurses and midwives must be urgently published, the Government has been told.

The report by independent mediator Sean McHugh on pay and allowances for student nurses and midwives was received by Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly earlier this summer but has yet to be published.

There was a series of controversies during the pandemic about pay for students in healthcare, many of whom worked as full-time staff at the height of the crisis.

A Pandemic Placement Grant of €100 per week has already been paid, following recommendations in a separate report by Professor Tom Collins.

This latest report ‘Review of Matters Relating to Student Nurses and Midwives”, also known as the McHugh Report, looks at levels of pay for students in their final year on internships.

It evaluates the current travel and accommodation allowances for supernumerary clinical placements, mainly while students are working in hospitals.

Mr McHugh was appointed by the Government following concerns raised by two unions, the Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

Urgency

A PNA spokesman said many students take up their placements in the next few weeks, adding an urgency to the need to settle allowances and payments.

“We are calling for this review to be published without delay. We think the review is overdue” the spokesperson said.

“The allowances that are being paid to student nurses and interns are not reflective of the level of work and input they have into the health system. This is very much overdue.”

The PNA had expected a meeting to take place yesterday on this matter but this was postponed.

“We understood there was a meeting,” he said. “And we would have had news of the publication of the review. That meeting was cancelled.”

He added there is an “element of urgency” now around the publication, as implementing any recommendations would naturally take time again after that.

The allowances paid to student nurses and interns do not reflect their levels of work and input to the health system.

The PNA has already met with the HSE last month on this, and the union understood from those discussions that publication was imminent.

A spokeswoman for the department of health said: “The minister has received the Review of Matters Relating to Student Nurses and Midwives Report from Mr Sean McHugh, and the department is examining the recommendations.”

She said the report will be published shortly following this process.

“Support of nurse undergraduate education has always been a priority for the Department, and eligible students will continue to receive non-Covid allowances to support them in attending their clinical placements.”

Student nurses who spoke to the Irish Examiner on condition of anonymity said they are hopeful an improvement of outdated travel allowances can be introduced before this academic year starts.

One said the distance to the hospitals where they do a placement is calculated from the university’s location instead of from their homes, leaving many financially disadvantaged and out of pocket.

Some of these allowances have not been reassessed for almost 20 years under a 2004 system.