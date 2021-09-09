1,292 Covid cases confirmed as Ireland continues to have highest incidence in EU

Ireland continues to have the highest rate of Covid-19 in the EU.

Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 17:19
Caitlín Griffin and Niamh Griffin

The Department of Health has confirmed a further 1,292 Covid-19 cases.

Currently, there are 331 people hospitalised with the virus, of which 54 are in ICU.

The Republic's 14-day incidence rate is 434 cases per 100,000 people which is down from over 500 seven days ago.

However, no other country in the bloc has a rate of over 400 - with Greece being the second-worst, at 380.

Estonia is the third worst-affected state, with a rate of 367.

In Munster, Kerry is the worst hit with an incidence rate of 525.4 and 776 new cases in the last two weeks.

This is followed by Limerick, with a rate of 443.3 and 864 new cases, then Cork with a rate of 333 and 1,880 new cases over two weeks.

In Clare, there were 408 new cases identified, giving an incidence rate of 343.4 while in Tipperary the rate is now 403.6 with 644 new cases.

Waterford, which was badly affected in previous waves of the virus, has an incidence rate well below the national average at 279.7, with 325 new cases identified in the last fortnight.

What is the Covid-19 rate in your local area?

