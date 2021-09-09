DUP to withdraw from north/south political structures, says Donaldson

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson has announced his party’s immediate withdrawal from north/south political structures established under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

The move is part of an intensification of the party’s campaign against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

While Mr Donaldson said the DUP was withdrawing from north/south political bodies he said his party would seek to ensure continued cross-border co-operation on health issues.

“And let me be clear, as part of the proper functioning of all aspects of the political institutions I want the north/south institutions to work,” he said.

“Post Brexit, north/south and east/west relationships are, if anything, more important than ever.

“But they cannot operate in isolation or while Strand Three (of the Good Friday Agreement), the east/west relationship, has been undermined.

“There can be no dispute that the fabric of Strand Three has been fundamentally undermined by the protocol.

“In such circumstances unionists cannot be expected to operate Strand Two as though nothing had changed.”

Mr Donaldson has signalled his party will collapse the Stormont Executive within weeks if changes to Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol are not delivered.

Ahead of any move to pull ministers out of the powersharing administration – a step that would bring down the institutions – Mr Donaldson said his party was first seeking to challenge the legality of checks on GB to NI trade introduced under the terms of the Northern Ireland Protocol and establish whether their implementation requires the approval of the Stormont Executive.

“If in the final analysis those who are democratically elected by the people of Northern Ireland lack the power to prevent such checks, and the protocol issues remain, then I have to be clear the position in office of DUP Ministers would become untenable,” he said.

“Let me be clear: if the choice is ultimately between remaining in office or implementing the protocol in its present form, then the only option for any unionist minister would be to cease to hold such office.”

Mr Donaldson added: “Within weeks it will be clear if there is the basis for the Assembly and Executive to continue in this current mandate, and I want that to happen, but equally we will also need to consider if there is need for an Assembly election to refresh our mandate.”

Announcing an intensification of its strategy to oppose the protocol, the DUP leader said ministers would also seek to use their votes at the Stormont Executive to block the implementation of any additional checks at Northern Ireland ports when ongoing grace periods end.

He said the DUP would also oppose the passage of regulations at Stormont required to reflect any changes to EU law applying in Northern Ireland.

“It has been said before, but it will be the policy of the DUP to seek to frustrate and prevent such alignment. We cannot and will not accept a situation where we are required to endorse and implement EU laws, whilst having no say in how those laws are formulated,” he said.

“The Northern Ireland protocol requires certain aspects of EU law to apply in Northern Ireland but this can only happen if they are incorporated into Northern Ireland law.

“Over time a failure to incorporate such law will mean that Northern Ireland will increasingly diverge from EU law and would ultimately undermine the operation of the EU Single Market.

“We are pledged to make sure that this happens. While the UK government also has powers to introduce these regulations at Westminster, to do so in a blanket fashion would further undermine the credibility of the devolved settlement.”