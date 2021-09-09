Fresh thunderstorm warning issued for most of the country

Met Éireann is predicting heavy, potentially thundery downpours in parts breaking out this afternoon and evening.

Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 14:37
Greg Murphy

A fresh rain and thunderstorm warning has been issued for most of the country, not long after the previous alert expired.

The status yellow warning will impact all counties except, Cork, Limerick, Clare and Kerry.

They also say there is a risk of some localised flooding where rains are heaviest.

The warning is in effect from now until 9pm on Thursday evening.

Tonight

"Cloudy with scattered showers continuing overnight, some may be heavy or thundery early in the night. Mild and humid with temperatures not falling below 13 to 16 degrees. Misty and foggy conditions will worsen again as the night goes. Winds will be mostly light and variable, increasing moderate to occasionally fresh northwesterly over Munster and along Atlantic coasts."

Friday 

"Mostly cloudy on Friday with scattered showers, some may turn heavy in east Ulster and north Leinster during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, in mostly moderate west to northwest winds."

Saturday 

"Feeling fresher with a mix of sunny spells and just well scattered patchy showers mostly over Ulster and Atlantic coastal counties. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees, in a light westerly breeze."

Sunday 

"Sunny spells however cloud will increase at times during the day bringing the chance of patchy mist and drizzle at times. Feeling autumnal, in light variable breezes, with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees. On Sunday night there will be good clear spells however there will be some low cloud at times leading to some patchy drizzle. Overnight lows of 8 to 13 degrees, mist and fog patches developing also in light east to southeast breezes."

