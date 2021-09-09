Women at any stage of pregnancy being offered mRNA Covid-19 vaccine from today

Women at any stage of pregnancy are to be offered an mRNA vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna from today.

The announcement from the Health Service Executive (HSE) follows a recent recommendation from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) and updated guidelines from the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland (RCPI).

According to the updated RCPI advice, prepared in conjunction with Niac, pregnant women are at similar risk to non-pregnant women of contracting the virus, and most who are infected will only experience mild to moderate symptoms.

The RCPI has also said the risk of the mother passing Covid-19 onto their baby is very low.

However, it said pregnant women with symptomatic Covid-19 may be more likely to be admitted to hospital, to need care in an ICU, and to die when compared with non-pregnant women.

Between the end of June and the end of August, pregnant women account for almost one in 10 (9.5%) of Covid-19 patients in intensive care units in Irish hospitals.

Low vaccine uptake has been something of an ongoing issue among expectant mothers, with many maternity hospitals reporting vaccination levels as low as one in three among pregnant in-patients.

At present, neither the European Medicines Agency nor the Food and Drugs Administration in the United States list pregnancy as a contraindication for vaccination, and the RCPI said international data has led to "a favourable benefit/risk ratio for Covid-19 vaccination in pregnancy."

Vaccines "reduce the risk of developing Covid-19 and may reduce the spread of the infection", according to the RCPI.

For pregnant women, this will reduce the chance of becoming severely unwell. It may reduce the chance of pregnancy complications, such as preterm birth or placentitis, which are associated with Covid-19 illness."

The RCPI also said immunocompromised pregnant women should also get the vaccine and that no interval needs to be left between the vaccine and becoming pregnant – a woman who becomes pregnant after a first vaccine dose does not need to delay their second dose.

It also said there was no evidence that vaccines have an effect on menstrual cycles, fertility, or breastfeeding, and vaccines for other viruses such as pertussis or whooping cough, can be given at the same time as the Covid-19 jab.

Overall, the RCPI said pregnant women could consider getting the vaccine by "balancing the small unknown risks related to the vaccine against the serious risks associated with Covid-19".

Following on from this updated advice, the HSE is now encouraging pregnant women to get the Covid-19 vaccine when it is offered, following an individual benefit/risk discussion with their midwife, GP or obstetrician.

After this consultation, pregnant women can attend for a vaccine at a walk-in vaccination centre at various locations across the country.

“Evidence shows Covid-19 vaccines are safe and we now have a lot of experience of vaccination in pregnancy,” said Dr Peter McKenna, national clinical director of the HSE National Women & Infants Health Programme.

“We are recommending women who are pregnant, trying for a baby, or might get pregnant in the future get a vaccine.

"It is important that pregnant women protect themselves from the Covid-19 virus. We are encouraging women to take up this opportunity to avail of the vaccination and protect both themselves and their babies from getting unwell,” Dr McKenna added.