Fundamental review of Sláintecare needed following 'significant' resignations

Former HSE director general Tony O’Brien has described the resignation of two key members of the management team of Sláintecare as “significant” and an indicator of the fundamental problems with the proposed reform of the health care system.

Mr O’Brien, who is now a consultant, said that while he knew there were challenges within Sláintecare, he was shocked by the resignations, that two key personnel would leave their posts at this time.

There needed to be a fundamental review of what needed to be done for Sláintecare to be achieved, he added.

Significant changes within the healthcare system would need to be embraced for Sláintecare to work such as eHealth and regional health care structures.

Mr O’Brien said it was time to revisit Sláintecare’s position within the Department of Health, there had been a recommendation that it come under the auspices of the Department of the Taoiseach as part of central government.

That would give it real authority and avoid potential conflict between the Department of Health and the HSE.

It appeared that there was a lack of confidence in the system to make the changes that would be required, he said.

There was also the issue of money that was spent during the pandemic being “rebadged” as the changes could be considered “Sláintecare friendly.”

Mr O’Brien told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that there was no point in putting two more people into the same positions until the issues which had led to the resignations were addressed, if this was not done, he was concerned that there would be the same outcome.

Sláintecare should be led by central Government, not the Department of Health, that would give Sláintecare real authority and “cut across” a lot of the issues between the Department of Health and the HSE, he said.