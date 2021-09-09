Hospital overcrowding continues to cause concern with 50 patients on trolleys in CUH

Hospital overcrowding continues to cause concern with 50 patients on trolleys in CUH

As the number of patients on trolleys remains at a high level, there is concern among staff as the situation will only worsen as we head into the winter months. Picture Dan Linehan

Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 11:48
Michelle McGlynn

The overcrowding in hospitals continues to cause concern with 402 patients being treated on trolleys this morning.

The number is slightly down from yesterday's figures which were the highest since the pandemic began last year.

Cork University Hospital (CUH) is the most overcrowded as of 8am with 50 people waiting on trolleys, closely followed by University Hospital Limerick with 49.

Both University Hospital Galway and Letterkenny University Hospital recorded 39 patients on trolleys.

As the number of patients on trolleys remains at a high level, there is concern among staff as the situation will only worsen as we head into the winter months.

The INMO has said the overcrowding cannot be tolerated especially at a time when many are still contracting Covid-19.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, general secretary of the INMO, says overcrowded hospitals have the potential of becoming infection hotspots.

There are currently 332 Covid patients in hospitals around the country, of which 54 are in ICU.

"Many [nurses and midwives] have long Covid, unfortunately, and they haven't recovered," she said.

"We still see infections, today, of healthcare workers, and we have to make sure that the environment in which they work is a safe environment; that's the legal obligation on the HSE is the employer."

Read More

What is the Covid-19 rate in your local area?

More in this section

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan DUP threatens to collapse Stormont ‘within weeks’ in protest at Irish Sea border
McDonald’s launches first plant-based burger in Ireland McDonald’s launches first plant-based burger in Ireland
Royal High School Two weeks 'too long' for children who are close contacts to miss school, says expert
Coronavirus - Sat Jan 2, 2021

EMA lists neurological disorder as 'very rare' side effect of AstraZeneca Covid jab

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices