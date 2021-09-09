McDonald’s launches first plant-based burger in Ireland

McDonald’s has launched its vegan McPlant burger in the UK and Ireland (McDonald’s/PA)

Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 10:38
Josie Clarke, PA Consumer Affairs Correspondent

McDonald’s is finally offering a vegan burger in the Ireland after years of research to perfect a plant-based patty and vegan cheese slice.

The fast food giant will trial the new McPlant in 10 restaurants in Coventry from September 29 and a further 250 outlets from October 13, with the aim of rolling it out nationwide next year.

It is made up of a vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, vegan sauce, onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and vegan cheese, and will be cooked separately from other McDonald’s burgers and sandwiches using dedicated utensils.

The McPlant burger (McDonald’s/PA)

McDonald’s said its first ever plant-based burger “delivers the same great taste and experience you would expect from a McDonald’s burger”.

It follows three years of research and development to bring a vegan alternative to Irish customers, with the patty co-developed with US-based alternative meat brand Beyond Meat and vegan cheese based on pea protein to match the taste of the chain’s regular cheese slices, as well as a new vegan sauce.

The Ireland version of the McPlant, which was revealed globally last year, is fully accredited as vegan by the Vegetarian Society.

McDonald’s UK and Ireland chief marketing officer Michelle Graham-Clare said: “We’re so pleased to be finally launching McPlant in the UK and Ireland.

“As with every McDonald’s offering, we take our time to ensure it meets the highest standards and is something that all our customers will enjoy.

“We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone.

“Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant.”

