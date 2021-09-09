Dr Colm Henry: 'Time will tell' if Covid-19 vaccine boosters needed for everyone

The Health Service Executive’s chief clinical officer says only time will tell if everyone will need a booster vaccine.

Dr Colm Henry says that the challenge for the HSE now will be putting Niac’s advice on booster vaccines into action.

The “waning” immunity of the first round of vaccines for vulnerable groups such as the elderly and immunocompromised will require booster jabs, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

"Time will tell. I know it’s a frustrating answer for people to hear, but we do rely on the evidence. We want to make sure it’s safe - and it appears giving a booster is safe in the groups we mentioned," Dr Henry said.

“We need to know it translates into immunity that means something."

The booster vaccines will be mRNA brands such as Pfizer and Moderna, even if the original doses were AstraZeneca, he explained.

Research had indicated that the mixing of vaccines was effective and would have a good response, said Dr Henry.

Among the first groups will be over-80s in the community and over-65s in residential settings.

"Time will tell" if everyone in Ireland will need a COVID-19 vaccine booster The booster campaign will have to be safe and effective, the purpose of it will be to build on the gains achieved from the vaccine programme, he added.

There was a lot to be optimistic about now, said Dr Henry. Daily numbers appeared to be stabilising and there were good signs about the rates of hospitalisation, those requiring ICU treatment and the mortality rate.

“The vaccination programme has protected us from the worst of the virus. We’re playing a rule set that has protected us.”

Dr Henry said that the policy on children having to stay away from school when they were identified as close contacts, would be reviewed by Nphet in the coming weeks, but would remain in place in the meantime.

When asked about plans in the UK for mandatory vaccination for frontline workers, Dr Henry said that the approach of the HSE continued to be “persuasive” which had been more effective to date. However, any frontline staff who had not been vaccinated would continue to be redeployed.

Dr Henry also said that the two members of Sláintecare who had resigned on Wednesday would be missed.