Pedestrian, 60s, killed after being hit by car in Cavan

Pedestrian, 60s, killed after being hit by car in Cavan

The collision occurred on the R198 between Coras Point and Cavan town at 9pm on Wednesday evening.

Thu, 09 Sep, 2021 - 07:47
Greg Murphy

Gardaí in Co Cavan are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on the R198 between Coras Point and Cavan town at around 9pm.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was fatally injured in the incident.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital where a full post-mortem is expected to take place later today.

No other injuries have been reported from the scene.

The R198 is currently closed and the scene is being preserved for a forensic examination.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, particularly any motorists who would have been in the area between 8.30pm and 9.30pm and may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Taliban resurgence in Afghanistan Donaldson to outline next steps in campaign against NI Protocol
Irish students compete in global robotics contest with system to aid older people Irish students compete in global robotics contest with system to aid older people
1,545 Covid cases confirmed with 43 deaths as Health Minister announces booster jabs 1,545 Covid cases confirmed with 43 deaths as Health Minister announces booster jabs
Pedestrian, 60s, killed after being hit by car in Cavan

Q&A: What are the restrictions on gun ownership in Ireland?

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices