Pedestrian, 60s, killed after being hit by car in Cavan

Gardaí in Co Cavan are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a car on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened on the R198 between Coras Point and Cavan town at around 9pm.

The pedestrian, a man in his 60s, was fatally injured in the incident.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Cavan General Hospital where a full post-mortem is expected to take place later today.

No other injuries have been reported from the scene.

The R198 is currently closed and the scene is being preserved for a forensic examination.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the crash, particularly any motorists who would have been in the area between 8.30pm and 9.30pm and may have dashcam footage, to come forward.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.