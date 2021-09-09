Covid-19 pandemic 'exacerbated pre-existing inequalities' in schools

The Covid-19 pandemic has "exacerbated pre-existing inequalities" within schools.

However, it has also highlighted the central role of schools in promoting the health and wellbeing of all its members, according to new research.

The study, entitled 'Same storm, different boats! The impact of Covid-19 on the wellbeing of school communities', was written by Catriona O’Toole of the School of Education, Maynooth University, and Venka Simovska of the School of Education at Aarhus University in Denmark.

It is based on one-hour face-to-face interviews with 15 education professionals, mostly from primary school settings.

Participants referred to the various ways in which the pandemic had affected not just the schools, but the lives of pupils attending them.

Some praised the way children had adapted to the challenges posed by the pandemic, with one deputy principal describing how some young people “moved in with grandparents so that their grandparents had some able-bodied person there to help them”. Others, however, faced additional pressures, such as the children of healthcare works.

According to the study:

Participants were also critical of the way in which young people were often singled out and blamed for their 'irresponsible' behaviour in certain sections of the media".

One interviewee said: “Some of the [media] messaging being sent out was absolutely horrendous".

"Many students were worried about school work, exams and about family members; some students were extremely isolated, 'they don't leave the house' or 'hadn't been outside the door in six weeks'."

Many study participants spoke of their concerns for students that they lost touch with, 'kids that were really affected by remote learning – who didn't really engage at all'."

Psychological toll of lockdown

Others mentioned the psychological toll of the lockdown periods, with some saying they were worried about their students. A director of an alternative school said: “I worry, I really do worry … over this period I had one young person who had tried to take her own life … I had three young people self-harming …”

Another said she feared her students could end up getting involved in drugs or robbery.

According to the study: "Principals were cognisant that in the course of a normal school year they would make a number of child protection referrals. They were concerned about children experiencing neglect or abuse who may be missed due to school closures, but also about the potentially increased number of children experiencing such adversities, due to the pandemic itself."

Interviewees working in marginalised communities were "acutely aware that the school functions not just as a place for learning, but also as a safe place – a sanctuary – for many children and young people".

Digital divide

Many also referred to the "digital divide" of the lockdown period and stress related to online teaching, including for teachers, and issues with how the Department of Education communicated with schools during the period.

"The study highlighted that schools are a staple in their communities and offer a lifeline for many students," it said, adding the pandemic had "shed light on how certain groups of children are placed at risk of neglect, abuse and other harm due to structural inequalities".

It said: "Our findings support the need for reimagining and re-positioning education in a post-pandemic world, rather than merely returning to the way things were."