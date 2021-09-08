More needed to tackle hospital overcrowding before winter, says INMO

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) says overcrowding in hospitals cannot be tolerated as infection rates among health care workers continue to grow.

It comes as Tuesday saw the worst levels of overcrowding since the beginning of the pandemic, with 395 patients being treated on trolleys.

Cork University Hospital (CUH) was the worst affected, followed by University Hospital Limerick (UHL) and University Hospital Galway (UHG).

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha, says more needs to be done to stop the problem from continuing into the winter months.

"Overcrowding at any time is really, really bad," Ms Ní Sheaghdha said.

"It's bad for patients, it's bad for staff, it's bad for longer-term issues such as retention of staff, it causes a worsening of outcomes for patients.

"It's never good, but it is really bad, during a pandemic and going into the winter months when we traditionally have had excessive overcrowding."

The INMO says that overcrowding simply cannot be tolerated any longer as many are still becoming infected with Covid-19.

The union says the HSE must ensure hospitals are safe working environments for its members.

Phil Ní Sheaghdha, general secretary of the INMO, says overcrowded hospitals have the potential of becoming infection hotspots.

"Many [nurses and midwives] have long Covid, unfortunately, and they haven't recovered," she said.

"We still see infections, today, of healthcare workers, and we have to make sure that the environment in which they work is a safe environment; that's the legal obligation on the HSE is the employer."