Europe had one of the warmest summers on record, new data shows

After one of the hottest Autumn days in Ireland in just over a century, new figures show that Europe has just had one of its warmest summers in 30 years.

Temperatures soared into the high 20s yesterday, as a warm airmass originating in North Africa moved up across the country.

Carlow Weather reported a high of 28.6C at Dooks Golf Club in Glenbeigh, Co Kerry, but official figures from Met Éireann show the temperature topped 28C at its Valentia weather station between 2pm and 4pm - very close to Ireland's 29.1C September record, set on September 1, 1906, at Clongowes Wood College, Kildare.

The heat blast comes as figures from the EU-funded Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), show that globally, August 2021 was joint third warmest on record (since 1950), alongside August 2017.

In a European context, last month was near the 1991-2020 average, but with contrasting conditions across the continent, which saw record-breaking maximum temperatures in Mediterranean countries, warmer-than-average temperatures in the east, and generally below-average temperatures in the north.

Enjoying the sunshine at the Dock beach in Kinsale, Co. Cork, were twins Claire and Sue Lancester from Ballinhassig. Picture: Denis Boyle

The average temperature in the June to August summer period was close to 1C above the 1991-2020 average, making it the warmest summer in the C3S dataset. The previous warmest summers of 2010 and 2018 were only about 0.1C cooler.

Met Éireann meteorologist, Matthew Martin, said Wednesday will be another warm day with temperatures in the low to mid-twenties.

“However some heavy, scattered showers are likely to develop as an area of low pressure moves towards Ireland bringing more unstable air,” he said.

“Thursday and Friday will see the sunny spells and scattered showers continue, these could be heavy and thundery and possibly turn quite widespread, especially on Thursday.

"It won’t be as warm by the end of the week with temperatures falling back to around 17 to 20C.”