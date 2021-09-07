Patients suffering from Long Covid being retrained in how to breathe properly

Physiotherapists are calling for Long Covid clinics to be rolled out around the country as Ireland's first Long Covid Hub is launched.

Currently, the majority of Long Covid clinics are located along the east coast meaning people in Munster, Connaught, Ulster and large areas of Leinster do not have access to a clinic.

The Irish Society of Chartered Physiotherapists (ISCP) is calling for the roll-out of the clinics to be urgently expedited and is raising concerns about inconsistencies in the care offered.

The HSE is addressing the varying types of care offered at clinics but the ISCP said this is not happening fast enough.

"Long Covid is episodic, unpredictable, relapsing, relenting and very much complex as it can strike again even after the 12 weeks so its important there’s ongoing access to clinics even after recovery from initial Covid symptoms which can arise at any time," said ISCP Professional Adviser Esther-Mary D'Arcy.

Fatigue and breathlessness are the two main issues being treated by respiratory specialists with many individuals having to be retrained in how to breath properly.

Chartered physiotherapists and respiratory specialists on the frontlines and in private clinics are treating patients from 16-88 years old for Long Covid.

Aside from the physical issues caused by the disease, Long Covid also affects patients' mental health as they learn to navigate life with the associated symptoms.

"Many patients need rehab to help them learn to sit up by themselves and walk again as well as ongoing respiratory physiotherapy support to help manage breathlessness and secretions," said Ms D'Arcy.

The ISCP has launched Ireland's first Long Covid Hub, providing support and information to those suffering with the disease, their families, carers and the general public.

The resource was developed using the experience acquired by specialist respiratory physiotherapists who worked on the frontlines during the pandemic, many of whom caught Covid-19 or are now living with Long Covid as a result of their work.