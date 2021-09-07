Latest data shows Irish prostate cancer rates higher than ever

The number of people being diagnosed with prostate cancer is higher than ever before, according to the latest research from the National Cancer Registry of Ireland (NCRI).

However, despite 3,890 cases of prostate cancer being recorded in 2020, increased awareness, early detection and improved treatments mean survival rates have never been higher.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in Irish men, with one in six expected to be affected by the disease in their lifetime.

The Marie Keating Foundation's third annual Stand Up For Your Prostate Campaign is encouraging men to speak to their GP about a PSA test - a blood test which checks for protein markers - when they turn 50, or 45 when there is a family history of the disease.

According to the NCRI, when detected early, prostate cancer has very promising five-year survival rates of 92%, but survival rates depend on when the disease is detected.

Dr David Galvin, consultant urologist at St. Vincent’s Hospital, says getting a PSA test is crucial for men once they reach a certain age.

“When it comes to PSA testing, it is recommended that men start having that conversation with their GP around the age of 45," he said.

"The difficult aspect of prostate cancer is that many men don’t experience any symptoms or if they do, the warning signs of prostate cancer can be overlooked or easily dismissed."

Prostate Cancer’s early warning signs can include:

frequency passing urine

getting up a night time to go to the toilet

pain on passing urine

difficulty passing urine

your flow has become weak or intermittent

blood in your urine or semen at any time that is otherwise unexplained

Raymond Poole, prostate cancer survivor and Stand Up For Your Prostate ambassador, wants the men of Ireland to know about looking after their prostate health.

"I’m asking men like me to just go and get their prostate checked," he said.

"Do it for me, for yourself, for your partner, your kids, your dogs! Guys, just get your PSA checked.

"My prostate cancer diagnosis has impacted almost every aspect of my life, but it doesn’t have to when it’s detected early.”

40374989/readmore]