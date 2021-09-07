Woman, 70s, killed in Meath crash

An elderly woman has been killed in a single-car crash in Co Meath.
The incident happened shortly after 1pm on Monday in the Bellinter area.
The woman, aged in her 70s, was the driver and sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her body was later removed to Navan mortuary where a post-mortem will take place at a later stage.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses, particularly any road users who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda station on 46 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.