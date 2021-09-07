Temperatures well above normal as mercury to top 27C later today

Irish temperatures are well above what we would normally see at this time of year as we prepare for a mini-heatwave over the next few days.

Some parts of the country, particularly across the midlands, will experience 27C heat later today, possibly even as high as 30C, with coastal regions reaching highs of 24C.

In the Munster area, a misty and foggy start to the morning in places with this eventually clearing leaving a dry, warm and sunny day.

"Highest temperatures of 23C to 26C in a light east to southeast breeze."

Temperatures are expected to remain high on Wednesday, but conditions will be cloudier than it has in the early part of this week.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel, says today's temperatures are well above what we are used to at this time of year.

"We certainly can expect to see very high temperatures today right across the country," he said.

"Typically at this time of the year, we'd expect to see temperatures coming in at around about 17C to 18C, but today we can expect to see temperatures reaching up to 27C, in some parts of the country."

The weather for the weekend remains mostly uncertain at the moment as Hurricane Larry sits out in the Atlantic.

Normal service will resume on Thursday with the weather turning more unsettled bringing the risk of thunderstorms in the coming days.

However, Mr Nolan says thunderstorms are common when temperatures are this high but the risk won't be particularly widespread.

"When we see temperatures this high, and then when we add into that instability from the low-pressure system pushing up the Bay of Biscay, through Wednesday, and then on again it's Thursday there is the risk of course of some thunderstorms breaking out," he said.

"I don't think they'll particularly intense, it's a little bit difficult to tell - thunderstorms are one of the most difficult things to forecast - but while there is a risk, I don't think it will be a particularly widespread risk."

Here's the latest forecast from Met Éireann for the rest of the week.

Wednesday

"Warm and humid tomorrow with scattered showers, some of which will be heavy, mixed with sunny spells. Turning cloudier later in the day as showers become more widespread and prolonged. Highest temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees in a light to moderate southeast breeze."

Thursday

"Another day of quite widespread heavy showers, with the potential for isolated thunderstorms. Heavy downpours bring the risk of spot flooding. There will be some occasional bright intervals also. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees with light southerly or variable winds. Freshening northwest winds will develop on western coasts in the evening."

Friday

"Scattered showers with occasional bright or sunny spells on Friday, showers will not be as heavy as those midweek. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 or 21 degrees, warmest in the east, with light northwest winds. Showers will become less widespread overnight with drier weather developing, becoming clear in places. Friday night will be cooler than those of late with lows of 9 to 13 degrees."

Saturday

Feeling fresher with a mix of scattered showers and some bright or sunny periods. There will be dry spells throughout the day. Turning cooler too with highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in a light northwest breeze.