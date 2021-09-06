New RIC commemoration planned after Dublin event abandoned in 2020

A commemorative event for the Royal Irish Constabulary is to be held in St Paul’s Cathedral in London next April. 

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 20:30
Mick Clifford

A commemorative event for the Royal Irish Constabulary is to be held in St Paul’s Cathedral in London next April. 

It follows the cancellation of the proposed state commemoration of the police force that was scheduled to be held in Dublin in January 2020 but was abandoned after a major controversy erupted.

The commemorative service is being hosted by the British-based Police Roll of Honour Trust following an approach from a group of ex-gardaí who had also been central to initiating the proposed event in Dublin. 

It is envisaged that the commissioner of An Garda Síochána and representatives of the Irish government will be invited to attend the event, which will mark the centenary of the disbandment of the RIC in 1922.

The event came about after members of the Historical and Reconciliation Police (HARP) Society, made up of ex-gardaí, sought to find an alternative means of commemorating the RIC after the collapse of the state event.

HARP society member Jim Herlihy told the Irish Examiner it was “an absolute shame that we had no option but to go outside the country to hold a commemoration service."

“We have also seen, for instance, how the commemorative wall in Glasnevin was desecrated where there were RIC names on it. It’s an absolute disgrace," he said.

Opposition to the proposed event in January 2020 for the RIC and the Dublin Metropolitan Police blew up when the Taoiseach’s department sent out invites to local authorities and councillor Cathal Crowe in Co Clare voiced his objection. 

A whole raft of politicians then stated that they also would not attend. Within days the Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan announced the postponement of the event.

Over the weekend, Mr Herlihy posted a notice on social media looking for expressions of interest from relatives to attend the service on April 29, 2022, to "honour the service and sacrifice of the 83,743 officers and men of the Royal Irish Constabulary who served from the inception of the force until its disbandment in 1922. 

The principle focus of the event will be the family member descendants of those who served, especially of those 638 who lost their lives as a consequence of their service. Lest we forget!”.

