Soft plastic can now be put in household recycling bins

Minister of State with special responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth TD and Repak Team Green Ambassador Roz Purcell at the announcement that soft plastic packaging can now be put in the Household recycling bin. Picture: Brian Arthur

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 08:21
Greg Murphy

Households can now place all plastic packaging, including soft plastics, into their home recycling bins as long as they are clean, dry and loose.

Minister of State for the Circular Economy Ossian Smyth TD said soft plastic can be placed in the household recycling bin along with “rigid” plastics.

"Soft plastics have been added to the household recycling list due to advancements in technology at Irish recycling facilities," Mr Smyth said.

"Currently in Ireland, we recycle less than a third of all plastic packaging waste. We have committed to increasing our plastic packaging recycling figure to 50% by 2025 and 55% by 2030.

"Today’s announcement is a significant step towards achieving these targets.” 

The recyclable plastic is sent to specialised recycling facilities, or if it cannot be recycled it will be used as fuel for cement kilns instead of fossil fuels.

Pauline McDonogh, spokesperson for MyWaste, Ireland’s official website for guidance on managing waste, said that the addition of soft plastic to the Irish household recycling bin makes waste segregation much more straightforward for the householder.

All permitted waste collection companies are now accepting soft plastic packaging waste that is placed clean, dry and loose into the recycling bin.

For a detailed list of the materials that are now accepted in the household recycling bin see mywaste.ie.

