Police investigating ‘hate crimes’ at Belfast football match

Police are investigating allegations of “hate crimes” at a football match in Belfast on Friday.

A man suffered cuts to his face when an object was thrown at him at around 9pm following the game at the Girdwood Community Hub, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

A PSNI spokesman said on Sunday: “Police also received further reports that a number of people had been subjected to sectarian abuse during the game.

“Investigations are ongoing into these incidents, which are being treated as hate crimes.”

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has any information is urged to contact the police.