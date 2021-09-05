Police investigating ‘hate crimes’ at Belfast football match

Police investigating ‘hate crimes’ at Belfast football match
Police are investigating ‘hate crimes’ allegedly committed on Friday (Niall Carson/PA)
Sun, 05 Sep, 2021 - 18:29
Dominic McGrath, PA

Police are investigating allegations of “hate crimes” at a football match in Belfast on Friday.

A man suffered cuts to his face when an object was thrown at him at around 9pm following the game at the Girdwood Community Hub, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said.

A PSNI spokesman said on Sunday: “Police also received further reports that a number of people had been subjected to sectarian abuse during the game.

“Investigations are ongoing into these incidents, which are being treated as hate crimes.”

Anyone who witnessed the incidents or who has any information is urged to contact the police.

Read More

Police appeal for witnesses to sectarian attack in Belfast

More in this section

Children in schools HSE investigating close contacts at 800 schools since reopening 
Katherine Zappone appointment Taoiseach must put an end to Zappone row, says Fianna Fáil TD
20-year-old missing from Meath located safe and well 20-year-old missing from Meath located safe and well
hatecrimeplace: northern ireland
PSNI stock

Police appeal for witnesses to sectarian attack in Belfast

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices