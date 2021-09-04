Taoiseach helps mark Cork's celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Naval Service

Taoiseach Micheál Martin today led official praise of the Naval Service, which marks its 75th Anniversary, as he arrived into Cork City at lunchtime on board the LÉ Samuel Beckett.

As the ship entered the Port of Cork there was a fly-past by the Air Corps.

The Naval Service was welcomed to the city by a blue lights Guard of Honour from colleagues in the Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI, acknowledging the Naval Service’s diamond jubilee and marking National Services’ Day.

This afternoon from 3pm, Naval Service ships were open to the public, in line with all Covid restrictions, as a ‘Meet the Fleet’ experience.

The Taoiseach and Defence Minister Simon Coveney sailed from Haulbowline Naval Base, with Mr Martin taking the salute during a fleet review.

“I am honoured to be able to celebrate such an important milestone in the history of the Irish Naval Service today,” the Taoiseach said.

“As an island nation, the sea is of central importance to Ireland and her people, and I thank members and their families for the dedication and service shown during a challenging year, and congratulate the Naval Service for all its achievements over 75 years.”

He said the service has in many ways personified the growing and evolving independence of the emerging Irish state.

The Taoiseach said it has performed outstanding duties on behalf of the Irish people in many areas — humanitarian mission, fishery protection in respect of interdiction of maritime drug smuggling and in terms of the modernization of maritime education through the maritime college in Ringaskiddy, in Cork.

“I want to pay tribute to the generations of people who have served in the Irish Naval Service who served their country so loyally, so diligently and so professionally,” he said.

Mr Coveney thanked all Naval Service personnel past and present for their commitment and professionalism and acknowledged their families for their support.

“I was proud to return as Minister for Defence in 2020," he said. "That pride is swelled by the opportunity afforded me to congratulate you and to celebrate with you on your 75th Anniversary. As well as to acknowledge your achievements over the last 75 years."

Work and sacrifice

Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Mark Mellett, thanked all members of the Naval Service.

"I am so proud of all who serve, have served and who support the Naval Service,” he said. “I am honoured to celebrate with you all today on your 75th anniversary.

"I also would like to acknowledge the work and sacrifice of all our National Services, throughout what has been an extremely challenging year. Today’s joint celebrations reinforce the strong bonds that exist across all our front line services."

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher, will host a civic reception today in City Hall for the Naval Service.

He will present an engraved silver salver to the most junior member of the fleet, accepting on behalf of the Naval Service.

“It is a great honour and indeed, deeply appropriate to formally mark the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Irish Naval Service here in Cork City, a city whose motto is “a safe harbour for ships”, with long and rich maritime heritage," the Lord Mayor said.

“Since 1946, the Irish Naval Service has been dedicated to protecting the safety of both the Irish nation and our maritime interests, and in the wider global context, has played a huge role in international peacekeeping and humanitarian missions. Their bravery, expertise and altruistic spirit are an example to the world of what makes Ireland great, and we are proud of them.”

He said the Office of the Lord Mayor of Cork had a unique maritime connection, in that the Lord Mayor is also Admiral of the Port of Cork.

Each year, in their capacity as Admiral of the Port, the Lord Mayor takes part in a ceremony at sea known as the Throwing of the Dart, symbolising the City’s control over the port.