Covid-19: 1,751 new cases confirmed as HPSC provide further details on recent outbreaks

A further 1,751 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed by officials at the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) this evening.

As of this morning, 343 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised - a decrease of 17 on Wednesday morning’s total.

Also this morning, there were 59 patients with Covid-19 receiving treatment in intensive care - an increase of three on yesterday’s figure.

According to the latest data from the HPSC, there were 52 deaths linked to Covid-19 last month, meaning there has now been a total of 5,112 Covid-19-related deaths reported in Ireland since the pandemic began.

As of midnight, Wednesday 1st September, we are reporting 1,751* confirmed cases of #COVID19.



As of 8am today, 343 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 59 are in ICU. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) September 2, 2021

Covid outbreak statistics

The latest figures come as the HSE released details on Covid-19 outbreaks in various settings around the country.

Healthcare

According to the HSE's latest 'Outbreaks/Clusters in Ireland Interim Weekly Report', five new nursing home outbreaks were reported from August 22 to 28, resulting in 66 confirmed cases.

No new community hospital/long-term care facility outbreaks were reported during the same period.

The HPSC was also made aware of nine new acute hospital outbreaks, which led to 53 confirmed cases.

There were 11 new residential institution outbreaks reported, with 54 confirmed linked cases - 8 in centres for disabilities, one in a direct provision centre, one in a homeless facility, and one in a mental health facility.

No new outbreaks were recorded in other healthcare services.

Workplaces and childcare facilities

In workplaces, 27 outbreaks were reported, leading to 117 additional cases.

These included two in the meat/poultry processing sector, three in other food production and processing, five in the construction sector, and 17 in ‘other’ workplaces

In childcare facilities, eleven outbreaks were reported leading to 34 confirmed cases.

There were no new outbreaks reported in schools or in universities and colleges.

Travel

Two travel-related outbreaks - both of which related to flights - were reported from Aug 22 to 28. These flights led to nine more cases.

Social and religious gatherings

Two outbreaks associated with social gatherings were reported during the same period, leading to 25 new confirmed cases.

Three outbreaks occurred at religious or 'other' ceremonies. These led to a total of 22 cases.

No new community outbreaks were reported at this time.

Retail and hospitality

There were five outbreaks reported in retail outlets, leading to a further 7 confirmed cases.

In hotels, three more outbreaks were recorded, leading to eight more cases.

There were two outbreaks in restaurant/café settings, which led to 7 confirmed cases.

There were also three outbreaks related to public houses which resulted in six more cases being confirmed.

The remaining 15 outbreaks were spread across other locations: 'other' recreation activity (two outbreaks, 35 cases); extended family (three outbreaks); private houses (6 outbreaks); sporting activities (one outbreak); personal grooming services (one outbreak); and 'other' locations (two outbreaks)

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, 12 further Covid-19 deaths were recorded during the latest 24-hour reporting period.

The Northern Ireland Department of Health also confirmed 793 new confirmed cases of the virus.

As of this morning, there were 417 patients with the virus in Northern Irish Hospitals, 46 of whom were in intensive care.