UCC bystander intervention programme to be rolled out across campuses 

A programme developed at University College Cork (UCC) which teaches students how to intervene if they witness sexual harassment is being rolled out to third-level institutions nationwide today.

The team behind UCC’s successful Bystander Intervention programme will launch a series of audio-visual learning materials to Higher Education Institutes (HEIs) to help more students combat sexual harassment, both verbal and physical, and to build a culture of zero tolerance of sexual harassment and violence on campus.

The materials include a 15-minute starter video explaining the bystander concept, how to intervene in unsafe situations, what happens when consent falls through, and how students can help to make college campuses and local communities safer for everyone.

HEIs will also be able to upload and deliver UCC’s bystander training through their own online learning platforms.

The Bystander programme aims to show how students can help to make college campuses safer for everyone. Picture: Dan Linehan

It’s hoped that by making the material available nationwide, more third-level students will become more aware of sexual harassment, and how they can stop it, before a situation occurs.

The director of Bystander Intervention in UCC, Professor Louise Crowley, said the programme has had a significant impact since its launch in early 2019, with positive student feedback.

But she said the data also demonstrates a shift in understanding and awareness around the issue, which has helped cultivate individual capacity and willingness to effect change.

“We are delighted to be in a position today to provide a suite of learning opportunities for our colleagues across the higher education sector, to ensure that all campus communities can undertake the UCC Bystander Intervention training programme,” she said.

“The value of the Bystander Intervention approach adopted at UCC lies in the breadth of the learning."

It provides students and staff with the tools necessary to actively effect behavioural change through safe and effective interventions.

“College life is challenging, with an escalated social pressure to be accepted by peer groups.

“In this environment, it becomes difficult to speak up as a perceived lone objector to the uncomfortable behaviour of others.

“In the course of the training, participants are encouraged to recognise their discomfort at sexually offensive language and actions, and through active workshops are empowered to call out what might otherwise be perceived as normalised student conduct, shattering any false consensus that such language and actions might ever be acceptable.”

The project includes student ambassadors from a range of degree programmes as well Professor Crowley and Dr Clíonadh O’Keeffe, the Bystander Intervention support officer in UCC.

It was in the news recently for using clips from the hit reality TV show, Love Island, to showcase toxic behaviour in relationships and to empower students to challenge issues like victim blaming, gaslighting and negging — a form of emotional manipulation where one person makes a deliberate backhanded compliment or remark to another to undermine their confidence and increase their need for the manipulator's approval.

The team has been using clips from this year’s show as case studies and conversation starters designed to get students thinking, and more importantly, giving them the skills to intervene, to challenge and call-out such behaviour.