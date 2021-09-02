Shane Lowry and wife Wendy announce birth of baby girl Ivy

Shane Lowry has announced the arrival of his new daughter, Ivy.

The Irish golf star took to Instagram early on Thursday to announce he and his wife Wendy have welcomed their baby girl to the world.

In the post online, the Offaly native shared a picture of himself and the newest addition to the Lowry family, captioned “Welcome to this world Ivy Lowry”.

Baby Ivy was born in the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin overnight.

The former Irish and British open champion celebrates the birth of his second daughter, who joins four-year-old Iris, in the growing Lowry family.

The 34-year-old golfer is expected to feature in the Ryder Cup in America later this month, where Pádraig Harrington will captain the European team.