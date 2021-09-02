Coveney 'only too willing' to clarify Zappone controversy, says Harris

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris has defended the actions of Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney whom he said was “only too willing” to provide clarification about the appointment of Katherine Zappone as UN special envoy.

Paperwork will be published by the Department of Foreign Affairs to detail the pathway to the appointment he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

While the issue was one of concern, he acknowledged, there was a need to “step back” and allow Mr Coveney to answer the questions raised by the Oireachtas Committee.

“There needs to be a sense of perspective in this.”

When asked if this was a resigning matter for Simon Coveney and Leo Varadkar, Mr Harris said that the Taoiseach had made it clear that the position of the Government was that lessons had been learned.

Everybody “fully accepted” that the entire process (the appointment) could have been handled differently, he said.

Mr Coveney had volunteered the information about his text messages and would provide clarity as to why he had deleted texts.

“We need to step back here and remember what Simon Coveney was trying to do.”

He denied that it was a case of the Minister for Foreign Affairs “divvying up” jobs.

“It’s important to allow the Minister to answer questions. He has admitted that the process followed was not right and apologised to the Taoiseach and the leader of the Green party.”

Mr Harris said that Mr Coveney would “robustly defend” the charge that he misled anyone, and would also provide information about the hacking of his phone.

Earlier, former Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen has said that the Taoiseach needs to resolve the controversy over the appointment of Katherine Zappone to a UN special envoy role.

Mr Cowen pointed out that the Micheál Martin had been very decisive “on similar matters in the past” and he should now bring the issue to a conclusion so that the Government could focus on “more important matters.”

The Laois-Offaly TD acknowledged that within the Fianna Fáil party concern had been expressed that Fine Gael TDs were “getting away” with issues while Fianna Fáil TDs had resigned or been sacked.

“We need to move on, there is more important Government business,” he told said.

Mr Cowen said that when he was sacked from the position of Minister for Agriculture he had been told that the issue was getting in the way of Government business.

Simon Harris said he was not sure that the controversy was “overshadowing” the work of Government as had been claimed by Barry Cowen who pointed out that he had been sacked when he was told that his controversy was providing a distraction from the work of Government.

When asked if he thought Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney should resign over their involvement in the appointment of Ms Zappone, Mr Cowen said it was up to them to make that decision, but that the Taoiseach needed to address the issue and the content of the texts.

The details contained in the texts which were presented at an Oireachtas Committee meeting this week were “very disconcerting and very disappointing”, he said.

Mr Cowen thought the issue has been resolved when the Minister for Defense, Simon Coveney, had apologised and it had been agreed that there would be greater clarity and transparency in future for such appointments.

But the revelations at the committee indicated that Mr Varadkar and others in Fine Gael had been “a lot more aware” of what was happening. Katherine Zappone had been looking forward to the role when no one was aware of it.

The Taoiseach and the Cabinet should not have been “blindsided” , he added.

It had been very poor judgment to allow the appointment to go through, said Mr Cowen, and said the public backlash was understandable.

Mr Cowen said it is now up to the three political parties to meet and decide how they wish to proceed, but that Mr Martin needs to address and act on the issue and the content of the texts.

According to Mr Cowen, the Government needed to move on to more important issues, if the controversy was getting in the way (of doing Government business) then “people should move on."