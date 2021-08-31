PSNI Chief Constable open to ‘deeper dive’ into police relations with loyalists

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne has not ruled out taking a “deeper dive” to explore loyalists’ attitudes to police.

A recent poll found that nearly 95% of loyalists in Northern Ireland believe that republicans receive preferential treatment, and 93% believe loyalists are “discriminated against” by police.

The research was carried out by a group called Let’s Talk Loyalism, which said around 1,000 people were surveyed.

It also found that almost 90% were in favour of collapsing the Stormont Assembly over the Northern Ireland Protocol, which is regarded by loyalists as a “border down the Irish Sea”, distancing Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

One of the main bones of contention raised by respondents was the policing of enormous crowds despite the coronavirus lockdown at the funeral of influential republican Bobby Storey in west Belfast in 2020.

Police did not intervene during the event and despite recommending prosecutions, the decision was taken by the Public Prosecution Service to not pursue prosecutions against attendees, including senior members of Sinn Fein.

Speaking after announcing the findings of a report into the policing of south Armagh, Mr Byrne said he did not rule out doing something similar with loyalists.

“I haven’t seen the detail of that survey over the weekend but it’s something we have already discussed with the Policing Board, who we have already shared this report with, about how do we use this approach to do a deeper dive within policing different communities across the country rather than trying to do it all at once where we are bound to miss some level of concern of granularity.

“So I think: let the dust settle, let’s see how we get on with recommendations here and convince people that we’re serious in what we say.

“But if there is consensus that this approach works and it provides a blueprint for wider insight and learning, I’m quite happy to take that step forward and improve policing where people think it needs to shift.”