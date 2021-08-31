Troubles victims’ pension scheme opens after years of campaigning

Troubles victims’ pension scheme opens after years of campaigning

A Troubles victims’ pension scheme for those severely and permanently injured through no fault of their own, opens on Tuesday 

Tue, 31 Aug, 2021 - 06:37
Cate McCurry, PA

A pension scheme for people severely and permanently injured in Northern Ireland’s Troubles through no fault of their own launches on Tuesday.

The opening of the Victims Payment Scheme has been hailed as “a triumph” for campaigners who have been fighting for more than a decade.

It is due to go live at noon.

An Irish National Liberation Army bomb killed 11 soldiers and six civilians at the Droppin Well in Ballykelly in December 1982 (PA)

Members of victims’ rights group Wave, who spearheaded the campaign for the scheme, will meet later at the Trauma Centre in Belfast.

Co-ordinator Alan McBride said: “This is a great day and this is a genuine good news story, one of the few to come out of the legacy of the past.

“It has been a long and hard journey for the most remarkable group of people you could hope to meet.

“They showed immense determination and refused to be deterred by setbacks along the way," he said.

“At times it was desperately frustrating, but they never lost their focus on gaining tangible recognition for all those like themselves who had been severely and permanently injured through no fault of their own.”

The scheme was legislated for at Westminster in 2019 and will be overseen by the Victims Payment Board, headed by Mr Justice McAlinden, which can allocate payments of up to £10,000 per year with a lump sum backdated to the signing of the Stormont House Agreement in December 2014.

Mr McBride added: “Today we’ll also remember those who campaigned but didn’t live long enough to see this day.

“People like Paddy Cassidy, who, like so many others, lived with constant pain yet came with us to London to lobby MPs and peers.

“This pension is a lasting memorial to them.”

Mr McBride paid tribute to those who supported the campaign, including barrister Stuart Magee, who was instrumental in developing the model of the scheme.

He also praised the work of former Northern Ireland secretary Peter Hain.

Mr McBride said: “Without Peter Hain’s constant support in the House of Lords, where he raised the issue at every opportunity and eventually gave the Government no choice but to pass the legislation, it simply would not have happened.

“Everyone who will qualify for these payments owes Lord Hain a huge debt of gratitude.

“We have every confidence in Justice McAlinden and his colleagues who are administering the scheme that they will do their utmost to ensure that it runs as smoothly as possible and that those who have suffered so much through no fault of their own can look forward to a more secure future.”

Read More

Hospital staff in the North under pressure as Covid impacts wards

More in this section

Northern Ireland Troubles ‘Historic day’ as major parties sign document to reject Troubles amnesty plans
Coronavirus - Mon Feb 1, 2021 Hospital staff in the North under pressure as Covid impacts wards
People who have been evacuated from Afghanistan arrive at Melsbroek military airport 'Impossible' to get to safety, says Irish citizen stranded in Kabul with his wife and daughters 
schemeplace: northern ireland
Coronavirus - Sun May 3, 2020

Schools are not major transmission sites for Covid, say health chiefs 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices