Coveney: Foreign Affairs working with 65 Irish citizens and residents in Afghanistan

The Department of Foreign Affairs is working with 65 Irish citizens and residents in Afghanistan remotely, the Foreign Affairs Minister says.

Simon Coveney said 150 cases of family reunification are being prioritised along with 250 people being granted refugee status.

A joint statement from 100 countries including Ireland last night said that the Taliban has given assurances that "all foreign nationals and any Afghan citizen with travel authorisation from other countries will be allowed to proceed in a safe and orderly manner to points of departure and travel outside the country”.

Mr Coveney said that in some cases, this would mean issuing documentation to people currently in the country who will pass over land borders into neighbouring countries.

"The Taliban have said they would like to get Kabul airport open again and operating safely with commercial airlines but I suspect it's going to take some time to put the arrangements in place for that to happen and so in the short term, I think we are probably looking at crossing borders into countries like Pakistan, Uzbekistan,Tajikistan, and Iran, but of course if you cross the border and you have paperwork to travel to Ireland, then it opens up an opportunity to be able to travel and what the Taliban has said as of Friday evening, is that they will not prevent foreign nationals from leaving Afghanistan," Mr Coveney said.

They've also said that they won't prevent Afghans who have paperwork and visas to leave and go to other countries from leaving Afghanistan

"Of course, people are sceptical about that, and that is why I would say, those that are in contact with our consular team should stay in close contact with our consular team and we will work with them to try to make sure that they can travel as safe as possible."

Mr Coveney said media reports that some countries are working on a UN resolution to establish a Green Zone around Kabul airport are "not fully the case" but said Ireland, which takes over the Presidency of the UN Security Council this week, will work with Russia, China, France, the UK, and the US, to "agree on a way forward".

He said that while nobody "wants to recognise the Taliban as the legitimate government in Afghanistan", there is no easy answer.

"I don't think there will be formal recognition but that doesn't mean the international community will not be speaking directly to the Taliban. We need to do that to get people out safely."

He said a diplomatic push is on to ensure the Taliban's government is as diverse as possible.

Asked on RTÉ radio about today's Cabinet subcommittee on Covid-19 meeting, Mr Coveney said that the likelihood is that vaccination certificates are likely to be used for the reopening of indoor events. Mr Coveney said dates will be announced on Tuesday.

"That's what the industry is asking for," he said.

The Government wants to "open up through September" as safely as possible, he said.